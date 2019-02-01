Talent Chawapiwa of Zimbabwe is looking forward to playing alongside his national captain Ovidy Karuru at AmaZulu. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Talent Chawapiwa was on the radar of Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, but ended up at AmaZulu. It was a move that astonished in the football fraternity in South Africa on Wednesday. The former Baroka dribbling wizard will now fly in the colours of Usuthu, and he is confident that he made a right move.

“AmaZulu are also a big team. They are one of the oldest teams in the country. It is going to be a new challenge for me,” Chawapiwa said.

Usuthu are believed to have paid around R3.5 million for the signature of Chawapiwa. They pocketed around R10 million for the sale of Emiliano Tade to Mamelodi Sundowns.

“It is a great feeling to join AmaZulu. I’ve been with Baroka for one-and-a-half years. I’ve grown as a footballer. When such moves happen, it means there’s something good. I’ve got a lot to benefit from this move.

“AmaZulu have a good coach (Cavin Johnson), and their style of play will suite me because they are a team that likes to play the ball on the ground,” he added.

Chawapiwa will find his Zimbabwean teammates at Usuthu in the likes of Ovidy Karuru and Butholezwe Ncube.

“We always have a chat with Ovidy. He is my captain in the national team. He told me that I’ve got his backing. Having him there will help me to settle quickly,” Chawapiwa explained.

The left winger captured the Telkom Knockout with Baroka in December.

“It has been a good stay. I won the Telkom Knockout with the club. I left my mark. I will always cherish that moment,” Chawapiwa elaborated.

💬 Talent Chawapiwa



“It’s a good feeling and achievement for me, moving from point a to b is something I’ve been expecting in my life. AmaZulu are a big team, I’m excited. I’ve always kept in contact with my Zimbabwean brothers.”#Usuthu_Unite pic.twitter.com/tppslrb9ew — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) January 31, 2019

AmaZulu have already missed out on the Telkom Knockout and the Nedbank Cup, and they are unlikely to win the league, but Chawapiwa has set his sights on winning silverware at his new home.

“I’m a winner. I want to help AmaZulu win trophies. That’s what I want to achieve during my time with AmaZulu,” Chawapiwa concluded.

He will have to wait for next year to have a go at one of the cup competitions.





