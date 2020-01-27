Chiefs also want a Champions League star on their badge, says Cardoso









Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso has been linked with a move to the United States. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix DURBAN – Although Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso has been linked with a move to the United States, for the moment his focus is on helping his team win the PSL title. Cardoso has been a pillar of strength for Amakhosi at the heart of their defence. He has also contributed in the goalscoring department, bagging four goals so far this season. “I think it is every footballer’s dream to play abroad, but we will see when we cross that bridge. I’m still contracted to Chiefs and I want to win trophies,” Cardoso said after Chiefs beat Arrows 1-0 on Saturday. Cardoso’s current contract with Chiefs is set to end in June, and he and the club have not started discussions about a possible new deal. “It will depend what will happen throughout the season. Once we sit down and start talking, everybody will know. Up until then, I’m still a Chiefs player and I’m fully focused at the club,” he said.

“Obviously, I need to play. I need to get game time so that I can be able to get a new contract. You are as good as your last game. That’s why it is important for me to stay consistent.”

Chiefs are in line to win the league title, which will see them qualifying for the Caf Champions League next season.

“Every trophy we compete in, we want to win it. Orlando Pirates have a star on their badge. Mamelodi Sundowns have a star on their badge. We also want that star on our badge. When we last played in the Caf Champions League we didn’t have a good experience but we learned from that,” Cardoso said.

Cardoso has rattled the back of the net on four occasions, and now he wants six more.

“At the beginning of the season, I set the goal of 10 goals. We still have 11 games to go. Hopefully, I will be able to achieve my goal. It doesn’t matter if all my goals are penalties. A goal is a goal.”

For the moment Daniel Cardoso's focus is on helping Kaizer Chiefs win the PSL title. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Lorenzo Gordinho recently cut ties with Chiefs and Cardoso is sad to see his friend depart the club.

“I’m sad to see him leaving the club. He is a good, young player. Unfortunately, he didn’t get game time. He has been part of the Chiefs setup for eight years. I think maybe change is always good. Gavin Hunt is a good coach and he will know how to use him,” Cardoso said.

“I wish him all the best. He is my friend. We were friends before football and we will remain friends forever.”

The Mercury

Like us on Facebook