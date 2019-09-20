Bernard Parker is positive his team can get back to winning ways against Amazulu. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs are determined to get their Absa Premiership campaign back on track when they tackle AmaZulu in a league clash at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Heritage Day on Tuesday. The Soweto club wants to bounce back after losing to Polokwane City in their last league match, with skipper Bernard Parker confident of a positive result when they travel to KwaZulu-Natal.

“In our last game we played well, but the result did not go our way,” said Parker. “But we know why we did not get the result we wanted – now, as we prepare for the game against AmaZulu, we know what works for us and what does not work.”

While Amakhosi might have been undone in their last game by Polokwane, Parker says they have the ability to put that setback behind and show the form of their first four games of the season.

“The defeat to Polokwane was a test of character. We will go into this match with energy, aggression and spirit, as well as knowing how important the three points are in keeping us at the top.”

The Chiefs captain, who has started all five league games this season, believes that he needs to keep up the high work rate he has displayed so far.

“I saw my stats after the last four games and it was good to see that my work rate was satisfactory. It’s a confidence-booster for me to see that I am on the right path and that I can be important to the team’s success. In terms of performance, I need to remain consistent."

African News Agency (ANA)