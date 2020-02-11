Chiefs coach Middendorp pleased with progression in Nedbank Cup









Ernst Middendorp said he was pleased his troops navigated a tricky first cup assignment of the new season. Photo: Muzi Ntombela BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG - Following their 1-0 victory over Royal Eagles in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 over the weekend at FNB Stadium, Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp said he was pleased his troops navigated a tricky first cup assignment of the new season. “Foremost, we have progressed to the next stage,” said Middendorp. “The aim with these kind of matches is to get to the next round of the competition. And we did just that, albeit starting slow in the first half. It’s okay, we are in the hat for next round.” “We tried certain combinations in the first half. We were not able to breakthrough in the first half. In the second half we made changes, bringing in Khama Billiat and Bernard Parker at half time. We started operating very well via the corridors and it paid off – we got the goal, thanks.” Kenyan international Akumu Agay made his debut coming on for George Maluleka towards the end of the match.

“You could see some qualities in Akumu. Even in training you can see that he has some brilliant qualities. Let’s see how it goes. With time, we should be able to see more of his qualities.”

With Itumeleng Khune appearing for the first time after four months of absence, the coach said: “We have good goalies. All of them qualified to do the job for us. Let’s hear what the technical team says. I will be guided by their advice. Akpeyi has done well for us, saving us in certain situations. Maybe Khune will be back in goals soon.”





Chiefs were drawn to play Highlands Park in the next round.

“I am happy we are going into the Nedbank Cup Last 16 draw. It can be tricky. I am sure you saw some of the results coming through. We will now focus on our next league match against Maritzburg United, but happy we won our first Nedbank Cup hurdle.”

African News Agency (ANA)