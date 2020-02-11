JOHANNESBURG – Following their 1-0 victory over Royal Eagles in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 over the weekend at FNB Stadium, Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp said he was pleased his troops navigated a tricky first cup assignment of the new season.
“Foremost, we have progressed to the next stage,” said Middendorp.
“The aim with these kind of matches is to get to the next round of the competition. And we did just that, albeit starting slow in the first half. It’s okay, we are in the hat for next round.”
“We tried certain combinations in the first half. We were not able to breakthrough in the first half. In the second half we made changes, bringing in Khama Billiat and Bernard Parker at half time. We started operating very well via the corridors and it paid off – we got the goal, thanks.”
Kenyan international Akumu Agay made his debut coming on for George Maluleka towards the end of the match.