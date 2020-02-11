Chiefs confident of winning appeal against two-window transfer ban









Chiefs’ communication manager Vina Maphosa confirmed that the Soweto club are appealing the matter. Photo: Thbang Lepule JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs are confident that they will win their appeal against a two-window transfer ban imposed on them by world football governing body Fifa. Amakhosi were found guilty of having illegally signed Madagascar striker Ardriamirado “Dux” Andrianarimanana. The Glamour Boys signed Dux on a supposedly free transfer from Fosa Juniors FC of Madagascar last season having been under the impression that the player was out of contract. But Fosa insisted he was still contracted to Juniors for another two years and took the matter to Fifa who ruled in the Malagasy club’s favour. Dux, who has since joined Black Leopards, has been banned from playing for four months and ordered to pay about R650 000. Chiefs’ communication manager Vina Maphosa confirmed that the Soweto club are appealing the matter.

“We will appeal, but we won’t tell you when. We are confirming that we are going to appeal. That means within the stipulated time (of 21 days upon the sanction announcement),” Maphosa explained, adding they would not be taking Fifa on if they were not confident of winning.

“Let us be clear on that. We are appealing the case. The case has got nothing to do with our planning for matches. When you appeal, you appeal because you know you will win the appeal. You don’t just appeal. But I can’t discuss the case, sorry. I can’t. Not at all. No comments there.”

If Chiefs loses the appeal, it will be a huge blow for the club. Amakhosi will be competing in continental competitions next season given that they are on course to finish in the top three at least this campaign, if not win the PSL title. Being in more competitions will require they have strength in depth and the ban will rob them of that. Maphosa is not bothered by that possibility though.

“It is a process. In a process anything an happen. We couldn’t have anticipated the outcome of any sort. I don’t want to get into whether we were surprised or not. Processes produce any results. We are not in a matter of surprises,” Maphosa explained.

Chiefs are at the summit of the league standings and such bad news can easily distract their camp, but Amakhosi won’t let that affect them on the field of play.

They are nine points clear at the top of the log and on course to end their five-year trophy drought. The Glamour Boys also advanced to the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup after beating Royal Eagles over the weekend.

“It is not going to affect us on the field of play and towards our ambitions,” Maphosa insisted.

The Mercury

