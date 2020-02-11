JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs are confident that they will win their appeal against a two-window transfer ban imposed on them by world football governing body Fifa.
Amakhosi were found guilty of having illegally signed Madagascar striker Ardriamirado “Dux” Andrianarimanana.
The Glamour Boys signed Dux on a supposedly free transfer from Fosa Juniors FC of Madagascar last season having been under the impression that the player was out of contract. But Fosa insisted he was still contracted to Juniors for another two years and took the matter to Fifa who ruled in the Malagasy club’s favour.
Dux, who has since joined Black Leopards, has been banned from playing for four months and ordered to pay about R650 000.
Chiefs’ communication manager Vina Maphosa confirmed that the Soweto club are appealing the matter.