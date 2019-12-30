Chiefs don't need any new players - Middendorp









Ernst Middendorp has no intention of bolstering their squad in this upcoming transfer window. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix DURBAN - Kaizer Chiefs have no intention of bolstering their squad in this upcoming transfer window. The transfer window will open on Wednesday and closes at the end of the month. Amakhosi are on a roll. They are sitting comfortably at the summit of the table. The Glamour Boys have acquired 35 points after 14 league outings in the first half of the season. Chiefs are the team of the moment. They have notched up 11 victories, two draws and suffered only one defeat. That is a blistering start to 2019/20. Master tactician at Amakhosi, Ernst Middendorp, is one of those managers who believes in the saying: “Why fix it if it's not broken”. “No, I haven’t identified areas that I want to strengthen. Guys! It's nice to say we want to beef up but we are seven points ahead. That is a comfortable lead. This team has done well. They have done a fantastic job in the first six months of the season,” Middendorp said.

Chiefs are enjoying a new lease on life this season. Their acquisitions from the previous window have made an instant impact. Most notable has been Samir Nurkovic. He has been colossal for Amakhosi. His statistics are remarkable. The Serbian is now a pillar of strength and source of goals for the Glamour Boys. Nurkovic is leading the pack for the Golden Boots gong.

He has registered eight strikes in 12 league matches to go along with two assists.

“Why should we now target changes. We trust the players we have. We trust the players we brought in at the start of the season. Some of the players haven’t performed as we were expecting and from what we’ve seen in them in the past,” he added.

Amakhosi have been linked with the duo of Mduduzi Mdantsane and Thabang Monare.

But Cape Town City have pipped Amakhosi to capture the signature of Mdantsane, who was a free agent after parting ways with his previous employers, Baroka FC.

Monare is still contracted to Bidvest Wits.

The two operate in the middle of the park where the likes of Willard Katsande, George Maluleka and Lebogang Manyama are playing.

“Let us be honest, where are the players? Are they here in Maritzburg? Where are the players? Let us be honest. We’ve done our planning. We’ve put a strong team together.

"There’s no need now to run around and look for players.” Middendorp said.

Chiefs will start the New Year with a trip to Pretoria where they will face SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium in an Absa Premiership showdown.

The game is on Saturday at 6pm. The two sides shared the spoils when they met in the first round.

Chiefs will be looking to protect their healthy lead at the summit of the table having dropped two crucial points against Maritzburg United in their last game of 2019.

As a result their lead on top of the table is seven points instead of being nine.

The defending league champions, Mamelodi Sundowns are breathing down their necks. The team from the country’s capital is not willing to hand Amakhosi the title on a silver platter. They want to give Chiefs a good run for their money while the Glamour Boys are hungry to end their five year trophy drought.

They have not lifted a trophy since 2014/15 where they captured a double under the tutelage of Stuart Baxter.

