Chiefs duo Castro and Billiat look to turn the tables on Sundowns again









Khama Billiat will be hoping his good form can continue when he comes up against his old team. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chefs duo Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat are looking to maintain their current form when they face Mamelodi Sundowns in Sunday's Absa Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld (starts 3.30pm). Having performed admirably when Chiefs defeated Sundowns a fortnight ago in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup, both players are raring to go. Said Castro of the impending clash with his former team: “For me, it is an important game. We are top of the table and we need to continue working hard. To maintain that spot, we need a good result on Sunday.” Billiat, who was teammates with Castro at Sundowns, is aware of the kind of challenge that awaits Chiefs on Sunday. He believes that Chiefs will approach the game with the correct mindset and will go in search of a positive result.

“Having played against them recently, we know they are not going to make it easy for us. We are not getting carried away after beating them a few weeks ago.

"Right now, it requires a lot of hard work from us and we need to work on the details of the game, which will hopefully help us get the result we want,” says Billiat.

While Castro is aware that Sunday’s game will be different to Chiefs’ win a fortnight ago in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup, he feels that scoring a hattrick in that game has put him in the right frame of mind.

“It was a friendly game but as a striker, it is good to score goals. This helps bring your confidence levels up.

"I feel at this moment the whole team is playing very well because we know where we want to reach. We are moving in the right way,” adds the Colombian goal-poacher.

Billiat added: “We need three points in every league game we play. This will put us in a better position than we were before the game.

"We are not putting ourselves under pressure because we will have equally tough games to come.”