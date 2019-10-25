JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chefs duo Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat are looking to maintain their current form when they face Mamelodi Sundowns in Sunday's Absa Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld (starts 3.30pm).
Having performed admirably when Chiefs defeated Sundowns a fortnight ago in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup, both players are raring to go.
Said Castro of the impending clash with his former team: “For me, it is an important game. We are top of the table and we need to continue working hard. To maintain that spot, we need a good result on Sunday.”
Billiat, who was teammates with Castro at Sundowns, is aware of the kind of challenge that awaits Chiefs on Sunday.
He believes that Chiefs will approach the game with the correct mindset and will go in search of a positive result.