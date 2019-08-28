Bernard Parker applauds Chiefs fans after the Absa Premiership 2019/20 game between Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs at Newlands. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs remain unbeaten and at the top of the Absa Premiership standings after two second half goals gave them a 2-1 win over Cape Town City last night. Amakhozi have 10 points from four games and lead Wits - who play league rookies Stellenbosch FC tonight - by four, while City drop two places to eighth spot on the table with five points.

City disappeared in the second half and paid the price as first Daniel Cardosa cancelled out Kermit Erasmus’s early first half goal, and then substitute Kearyn Baccus grabbing the winner with 13 minutes to play to give the Glamour Boys a deserved victory at Newlands.

City needed only three minutes to open the scoring through roving forward Erasmus.

A long, diagonal ball found left-back Ebrahim Seedat, who passed on to Erasmus, and he picked it up on the stretch and then stepped inside of defender Eric Mathoho in the 18-yard box, before firing a low shot that caught out goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi at his near right post.

Riyaad Norodien of Cape Town City takes on Reeve Frosler of Kaizer Chiefs at Newlands Stadium on Tuesday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Erasmus has been used to scoring against Chiefs during his time with Orlando Pirates and the little fellow nearly got his brace and third of the season in the 24th minute with a powerful downward header that was cleared off the line by Mathoho, but not before Siphelele Mthembu had the ball in the back of the net only for his effort to be adjudged off-side.

The big forward looked sharp as the lone striker up-front.

He lapped up the atmosphere created by the 20 000 strong crowd - made up mainly of Chiefs supporters - who got more and more frustrated with the Amakhosi creating few clear-cut scoring opportunities.

The best such opportunity fell to right-wing Lazarous Kambole, who headed wide from point-blank range. Lebogang Manyama in midfield and Mathoho were the other guilty parties.

Erasmus came close again in the 37 minute with a shot across the face of goal that Akpeyi was able to parry back into play and have cleared.

Chiefs thought they had the equaliser minutes into the second half after a mad scramble in the City box saw left-wing Khama Billiat find the back of Peter Leeuwenburgh’s net, but the referee disallowed it after consulting with his assistant.

Kermit Erasmus of Cape Town City opened the scoring in last night’s encounter but also missed a number of chances, which could have won City the game. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The visitors were playing with a lot more intent and piled the pressure on their opponents but still lacked the accuracy to draw level. Billiat created a chance but fired wide as the clock showed 20 minutes left to play.

City weren’t as threatening as in the first 45 minutes, no doubt knowing that victory would take them to the summit of the standings.

But they let their guard down and it cost them their unbeaten record.

Mike de Bruyn