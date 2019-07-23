The Chiefs side who played a friendly in Botswana. Photo: @KaizerChiefs on twitter

PRETORIA – Kaizer Chiefs are gearing up their preparation for the first Soweto Derby of the upcoming season when they play Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. Chiefs' pre-season training saw them travel to Botswana last weekend at the invitation of the country's Premier League champions, Township Rollers. The match was staged at the newly-built Jamali Stadium in Tlokweng.

Hosts, ‘Popa Popa Ya Ipopa’ as Rollers are known, won the friendly 2-1.

Bernard Parker opened the scoring in the second minute, but Rollers responded with goals by Kaone van der Westhuizen and Tumisang Orebonye.

Chiefs' new recruits Samir Nurković, Kearyn Baccus and Lazalous Kambole started the match while James Kotei was among the substitutes.

Most of the Chiefs players that took part at the recently-completed Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt were rested with the exception of goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma, who made the trip and was in goals.

Both sets of supporters came in big numbers and the stadium was filled to near-capacity.

The team is now back to South Africa to prepare for the much-anticipated clash against Pirates.

The Carling Cup, which is already sold out, will mark the final dress-rehearsal before the football season begins next month.

African News Agency (ANA)