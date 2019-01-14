Kaizer Chiefs striker Khama Billiat tries to beat Simon Silwimba and Anthony Akumu of Zesco United on Sunday. Photo: Sid Kalunga/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Jesse Were and Lazarous Kambole bamboozled Kaizer Chiefs in their two-man show to help Zesco United beat Amakhosi 3-1 and put one foot in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup. Were and Kambole were a thorn in the flash of Chiefs’ defenders in an entertaining contest at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola yesterday. The Zambians started like a house on fire in their fortress. Kambole put them ahead in less than half-an-hour in a blistering start. The Chipolopolo forward, who is on the radar of Orlando Pirates’ coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic, was buzzing.

He should have finished with more than just one goal but was let down by his composure in front of goal. Were kept his composure to convert from the spot-kick at the half-hour mark after he was brought down by Teenage Hadebe in the box.

Were and Kambole combined well for the third goal. Kambole did most of the work while his strike partner scored to complete his brace seven minutes into the second half. Khama Billiat had pulled one back just before half-time. This was the Zimbabwean striker’s second goal at this venue in the continent’s club football.

In 2016 he scored the away goal that gave Mamelodi Sundowns hope going into the second leg in the semi-final of the CAF Champions League. Sundowns wrapped up that match in the home leg to book a place in the final they won.

Chiefs will be hoping Billiat’s goal has a similar effect to them. But they have a mammoth task to overturn this result as they were outplayed by the Zambians. Ernst Middendorp was so dumbfounded that he substituted Dumisani Zuma just before the 70th minute even though he brought on the forward in the second half for Godfrey Walusimbi.

Amakhosi host the return leg at FNB Stadium on Saturday. They have to win by 2-0 or more to book a place in the group stage of the Confederation Cup.

