Their former defender Fabian McCarthy agrees with the club’s position and believes that they don’t have any pressure to break the bank on new acquisitions.
McCarthy feels that Chiefs have a good enough squad to compete for the league title.
“Why spend big amounts of money and then the players struggle to settle until the end of the season? It is not easy to come in January and hit the ground running,” McCarthy stated.
The Glamour Boys are on a roll. They are leading the Absa Premiership pack by seven points at the summit of the table, having amassed 35 points after 14 league outings.