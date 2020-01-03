Chiefs have no need to beef up their squad









Kaizer Chiefs have indicated that they have no intention of beefing up their team in this transfer window - but is that a wise move. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Kaizer Chiefs have indicated that they have no intention of beefing up their team in this transfer window - but is that a wise move? Their former defender Fabian McCarthy agrees with the club’s position and believes that they don’t have any pressure to break the bank on new acquisitions. McCarthy feels that Chiefs have a good enough squad to compete for the league title. “Why spend big amounts of money and then the players struggle to settle until the end of the season? It is not easy to come in January and hit the ground running,” McCarthy stated. The Glamour Boys are on a roll. They are leading the Absa Premiership pack by seven points at the summit of the table, having amassed 35 points after 14 league outings.

Mamelodi Sundowns are second behind Amakhosi but they’re not giving them any breathing space. The Brazilians are the defending league champions, so they won’t hand the title to Amakhosi on a silver platter.

But Chiefs have shown that they mean business this season. They got off to a blistering start, notching up 11 victories and two draws, and only stumbled once - to Polokwane City.

As things stand, it is their title to lose, although they will be cognisant that the championship is not won in January. They have to work more diligently in the second round as there’s still a long way to go.

Said McCarthy: “I’ve worked with (coach) Ernst Middendorp before. He doesn’t like to make too many changes, especially in January.

“They are not desperate to go into the market. If they do, maybe it can be one player, but they don’t have to stress a lot about going into the market.”

Chiefs will lock horns with SuperSport United in a Premiership showdown tomorrow (6pm kick-off) that promises fireworks.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori are one of the few teams who have managed to stop the unstoppable Amakhosi this season. The others are Polokwane and Maritzburg United. The rest have all stumbled against this resurgent Chiefs side.

“The good thing about Middendorp is that he is not focused on other teams. He is firmly focused on his team,” McCarthy said.

“They’ve got what it takes to go all the way. They are a work in progress. It is not going to be easy for them in the second round. Every team wants points for different reasons. They have to work even harder to get to the finishing line.”





The Mercury

