Daniel Cardoso scored a penalty as Chiefs were held to a draw. Photo:

POLOKWANE – Kaizer Chiefs were held to a 1-1 Premiership draw by a resolute Polokwane City at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Chiefs had an early opportunity when Bernard Parker had a shot at goal, but Polokwane goalkeeper George Chigova was able to deal easily with the effort.

In the 14th minute, the Soweto club were awarded a penalty, which Daniel Cardoso duly stepped up and converted comfortably. Four minutes later, Amakhosi could have increased their advantage, but Khama Billiat, unfortunately, fired his attempt wide of the target.

Polokwane, though, fought back well, despite being on the back foot for the opening stages, and levelled at 1-1 in the 21st minute when Walter Musona crashed in a shot from distance. Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp, no doubt, would have been very disappointed with his goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, who made a real hash of what should have been a regulation stop.

On the half-hour mark, Chiefs’ Hendrick Ekstein worked himself into a scoring position but was foiled by a desperate Polokwane defence. Siphelele Ntshangase also had an opportunity from a free-kick for Amakhosi, but the midfielder ballooned the ball over the bar.

Chiefs made a substitution at the start of the second half, replacing Ekstein with Dumisani Zuma. Ten minutes later, Middendorp made another change, with Philani Zulu sacrificed for Ramahlwe Mphahlele.

In the 70th minute, Billiat’s good work created an opening for substitute Zuma, but the winger’s shoddy touch saw the chance go begging.

With both teams looking to snatch the game in the closing stages, they brought on some firepower in attack, with Edgar Manaka coming on for Musona for Polokwane, and Chiefs’ Ryan Moon introduced in place of Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya.

With six minutes to go before the break, Mphahlele’s cross found the head of Zuma in the box, but Chigova pulled off a super save to keep his team in the game.

Chiefs threw everything into the attack in the dying moments, but were unable to breach the committed Polokwane defence.

African News Agency (ANA)