JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs’ shot at redemption lies in winning the Absa Premiership title, but coach Ernst Middendorp is not overwhelmed by the pressure of having to consolidate their No 1 spot by defeating rivals Orlando Pirates on Saturday.
The league race is a marathon - as Chiefs have 10 matches to hang on to the No 1 spot - but there was room for Amakhosi to end their four-year trophy drought, make a quick buck and seal a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup next season by winning the Nedbank Cup.
Ernst Middendorp’s men, however, unceremoniously crashed out of the South African premier cup knockout competition in the last 16 after a 5-4 penalty shoot-out loss to Highlands Park on Saturday after the two teams had played to a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.
But not all is lost.
The Glamour Boys will now put their eggs in one basket, challenge for the league, where they might scoop the bragging rights and seal a spot in the CAF Champions League next season.