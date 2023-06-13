Chiefs in a tug-of-war for Nabi's signature while Mosimane prospect looms large

Cape Town — Kaizer Chiefs have been drawn into a tug-of-war for the services of Young Africans coach Nasreddine Nabi.
The Tunisian-born coach Nabi has reportedly been in Johannesburg to meet with Chiefs who have offered him the position of head coach.
The incumbent head coach Zwane had an underwhelming debut season. The club finished in a disappointing fifth position and trophyless for an eighth successive season.
Young Africans have decided that they will not let go of their coach who guided them to a Tanzanian domestic treble this season. They were crowned Azam Cup champions and won the Mainland Tanzania NBC Premier League championship and the Community Shield.
Over the weekend, he was also named the country's Premiership 'Coach of the Season' and after two seasons in Tanzania, he has won six trophies. His Yanga (as Young Africans are popularly called) contract expires at the end of July, and initial reports said that Young Africans did not accept his terms for a fresh deal.
WATCH: It's a vibe ... Percy Tau teaches his Al Ahly teammates how to celebrate Mzansi style
Pitso Mosimane at the forefront as tributes pour in for late Clive Barker
COMMENT: Pitso as a future Chiefs coach is just a pipe dream
Pitso Mosimane leaves door open to possible Kaizer Chiefs move
Pitso and technical team owed several months’ salary by Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli - reports
WATCH: Victorious Pitso Mosimane will exercise his option whether his Saudi bosses like it or not
However, Yanga has had a change of heart and is willing to accept his terms.
Meanwhile, it has come to light that South Africa's most decorated coach Pitso Mosimane is a free man after resigning from Saudi top flight club Al Ahli.
Mosimane guided Al Ahli to automatic promotion back into the Saudi Pro League with four games remaining. He then led the team to the Division 1 championship with a match remaining.
Now that Mosimane will be club-less, Chiefs may stop in their tracks to consider the Mosimane option which will no doubt cost an arm and a leg!
IOL Sport