Chiefs in a tug-of-war for Nabi's signature while Mosimane prospect looms large

Cape Town — Kaizer Chiefs have been drawn into a tug-of-war for the services of Young Africans coach Nasreddine Nabi. The Tunisian-born coach Nabi has reportedly been in Johannesburg to meet with Chiefs who have offered him the position of head coach.

The incumbent head coach Zwane had an underwhelming debut season. The club finished in a disappointing fifth position and trophyless for an eighth successive season. Young Africans have decided that they will not let go of their coach who guided them to a Tanzanian domestic treble this season. They were crowned Azam Cup champions and won the Mainland Tanzania NBC Premier League championship and the Community Shield. Over the weekend, he was also named the country's Premiership 'Coach of the Season' and after two seasons in Tanzania, he has won six trophies. His Yanga (as Young Africans are popularly called) contract expires at the end of July, and initial reports said that Young Africans did not accept his terms for a fresh deal.

However, Yanga has had a change of heart and is willing to accept his terms. Meanwhile, it has come to light that South Africa's most decorated coach Pitso Mosimane is a free man after resigning from Saudi top flight club Al Ahli. Mosimane guided Al Ahli to automatic promotion back into the Saudi Pro League with four games remaining. He then led the team to the Division 1 championship with a match remaining.