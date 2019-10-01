Chiefs keep Arrows scoreless with victory at home









JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs' resurgence in their league campaign continued to grow from heaps and bounds as they claimed a 2-0 victory over Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night. In what was their eight Premiership match this season, this was Chiefs' sixth win, while their blemish has been the loss and draw to Polokwane City and SuperSport United respectively. They will, however, be hoping to fully turn the World Cup into somewhat of a slaughterhouse, having now won three matches apiece home and away. However, they should be commended with how they hit the top gear from outset on Tuesday night, despite a starting line-up reshuffle due to the forced changes from the team that played in their last win against Baroka FC at home. Daniel Akpeyi, who had replaced injured captain and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune against Bakgaga, started between the sticks, while there was a full start and senior debut for Willard Katsande and Njabulo Blom, who replaced George Maluleka and Reeve Frosler respectively.

The 19-year-old Blom fitted like a glove tonight, showing no nervy moments, playing a key role in ensuring that his side deservingly took the lead in the 26th minute.

Down the right by-line, Blom skinned his marker before sending a telling that was met by goalkeeper Edmore Sibande, who palmed the ball in the path of Khama Billiat, who’s rebound came off the hand of Siyabonga Dube, subsequently conceding a penalty for Chiefs.

Centre-back Daniel Cardoso, stepped up and his effort sent Sibande the wrong way.

That goal came mid-way through the first half though, but Chiefs had ample of chances before that.

Daniel Cardoso of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates his goal with teammates on Tuesday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Such that Billiat should have grabbed his second goal of the season in the 13th minute after being teed by the age-defying Bernard Parker but only for the Zimbabwean talisman to send his pin-point shot wide.

Those missed chances nearly proved to be costly as Arrows went into the break having been the better team.

After being nicely teed by Dube at the edge of the Chiefs’ box, Sibusiso Sibeko’s close-range shot forced a block out of Yagan Sasman, easing the pressure from the home team.

Soon after, Abafana Bes’thende were back at it, but this time around their close-range set-piece was cleared off the line by Kearyn Buccas saving a flat-footed Akpeyi from the blushes.

Arrows started the second stanza with the same zest as the first but they were left down by their poor finishing in front of goal and with the breath of fresh air brought by Siyabonga Ngezana, who took the field in the place of the injured Sasman, proving to be the difference.

While Chiefs were standing their ground defensively, Arrows were caught in sixes-and-sevens at the back.

After a break down the flanks, Lebogang Manyama teed up Billiat, who rotationally flicked the ball to Sibande’s far upright before Nkosinathi Sibisi sloppily turned the ball into his win net.

Chiefs will head to the Fifa Break very much on course to claim the Q1-INNOVATION but that’s a period that should also give them a breather from their injuries woes, as Sasman, Baccus and Blom left the field on stretchers.

Scorers:

Kaizer Chiefs (1) (2)

Cardoso (P) 27’ and Sibisi (0G) 60

Golden Arrows (0) (0)

The Star

