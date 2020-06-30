Chiefs let Kabelo Mahlasela go after two seasons

DURBAN – Kaizer Chiefs and Kabelo Mahlasela have decided to part ways, the club have announced.

The talented midfielder is currently on loan at Polokwane City until the end of the season, but will now have to find a new club. Amakhosi announced on their twitter account that Mahlasela won't be returning from his loan spell at Polokwane.

The 29-year-old Mahlasela joined the Glamour Boys with huge expectations two seasons ago, but failed to live up to his billing due to a number of injuries he suffered

Shortly after signing with Amakhosi, he sustained a long term injury which kept him out of action for most of last season. When he came back, he struggled to get his groove back, and at the start of this year, he was loaned out to Polokwane City.

The intention of the move to Limpopo was an attempt to revive his career in order to make a stronger claim to playing more regularly at Chiefs. Unfortunately, Chiefs decided against renewing his contract.