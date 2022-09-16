Chiefs looking for first win in three games, Chippa, Stellies eager to continue fine form

Johannesburg - SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt will return to the FNB Stadium on Saturday hoping to inflict more misery on his former club Kaizer Chiefs.
Amakhosi haven’t had the best start to their revival season. They are languishing in the bottom half of the standings in 14th spot.
They are low on confidence as well, having drawn their last two matches, which has put new coach Arthur Zwane under pressure.
SuperSport, meanwhile, are starting to find their feet under the returning Hunt who was sacked by Chiefs due to poor results two seasons ago.
Zwane, though, knows what to expect from Hunt’s troops, especially since he was the latter’s deputy at Chiefs.
“We learnt a lot from coach Gavin when we were with him here. He’s a top coach, there’s no doubt about that,” Zwane said this week.
“You saw how they went to Maritzburg and grinded the results. There’s no doubt that he’ll come to the FNB to grind for results. We have to be ready.”
Meanwhile at Chippa United new coach Daine Klate has already been sacked after a poor start.
Klate’s successors Morgan Mammila, who’s also the technical director after returning to the club, and Siyabulela Gwambi have started off well though.
In their first game in charge, the pair guided the Chilli Boys to a 2-1 away win over AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last Saturday.
But the Chilli Boys’ character will be tested under the new personnel on Saturday when they host Marumo Gallants at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Gallants have hogged the headlines in recent weeks following reports that new coach Romain Folz resigned due to interference from the management.
He has since been replaced by Raymond Mdaka. But the club are said to be close to reuniting with former coach Daniel Malesela who was released last season.
Stellenbosch FC will be eager to continue with their new-found form when they visit Sekhukhune United up north for a Saturday evening match.
Last Saturday, Stellies ended a four-game winless streak as they beat Swallows 2-1 away from home at the Bidvest Wits Stadium.
Stellies’ resurrection was inspired by Sibongiseni Mthethwa who’ll be eager to continue with his form after receiving his maiden Bafana Bafana call-up.
