DURBAN – One unbeaten run is going to come to an end. That is the situation ahead of Sunday’s Telkom Knockout semi-final clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United at the Mbombela Stadium.
Both sides are in red-hot form going into the encounter.
Chiefs haven’t tasted defeat in their last eight matches across all competitions and have been the dominant force this season. Polokwane City are the only team to inflict defeat on Amakhosi, Rise and Shine having gotten the better of Amakhosi in an Absa Premiership game at the FNB Stadium on September 14.
Since then, Amakhosi have been unstoppable. They have notched up victories against AmaZulu, Baroka FC, Golden Arrows, Cape Town City, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates (twice, in the league and Telkom Knockout).
Amakhosi will be out to keep that record intact. Victory will get them into the final that will be contested at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on December 14.