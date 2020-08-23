Chiefs pick up crucial point ahead of title showdown against Sundowns

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG – Lazarous Kambole earned Kaizer Chiefs a very crucial point when he scored the equaliser in their Absa Premiership game against Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium, which ended 1-1. With reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns dropping points earlier in the week, three points from their clash against the men from the Boland would have gone a long way in handing Ernst Middendorp’s men the advantage in the title race. But, they had to settle for a point, which at this stage of the season, is like gold, especially when both title contenders are hitting a patch of poor form. Stellenbosch broke the deadlock in the 35th minutes when Ashley Du Preez whipped in an exquisite cross in to the path of Leletu Skelem who headed his side in to the lead. Siphosakhe Ntiyantiya couldn't track the telling run made by Skelem from the blind side.

The move saw Stellenbosch expose Amakhosi’s defence, which has been their weak point since the resumption of football.

With Chiefs in desperate need of a hero, Kambole stepped off the bench to square things up with just over 20 minutes of the game remaining. The equaliser came after an impressive link up with Reeve Frosler.

Despite dropping two valuable points, Amakhosi are still at the summit of the table, six points ahead of the defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns. Chiefs have now amassed 53 points from 26 games while Sundowns are on 47 points after 25 games.

Sundowns who are chasing a third consecutive title could reduce the gap to only three points if they beat Golden Arrows on Monday evening.

The two teams will then go head-to-head in what could be a title decider on Thursday.

@Minenhlecr7

IOL Sport