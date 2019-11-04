DURBAN – Ernst Middendorp is beginning to like what he is cooking up at Kaizer Chiefs but the German coach is way too experienced and knows not to get carried away.
With his side top of the Absa Premiership table and now into the Telkom Knockout semi-finals following Saturday’s 4-2 win on penalties over arch rivals Orlando Pirates, Middendorp could be proclaiming that happy days are here again for Amakhosi.
He is not and instead the man who is in his second stint at the club is focusing only on the next match.
“We seem to be heading in the right direction but at the moment I’m not dreaming, I’m thinking about the next game, which is against Chippa in Port Elizabeth (on Wednesday).”
Perhaps rightly so given that while the Glamour Boys have not won a trophy in four years, they have flattered to deceive with some good runs only to falter when their fans anticipated success.