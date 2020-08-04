Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung following Covid-19 lockdown breach

CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday reaffirmed its stance to all stakeholders of its commitment to play an exemplary role to assist in the fight against the spread of the pandemic.

For this reason, football manager Bobby Motaung – who is the son of club chairman Kaizer Motaung – was suspended with immediate effect up to and including 31 August 2020.

The sanction on Motaung was effected following several social media videos where the Kaizer Chiefs football manager is seen taking part in festivities during what looks like the lockdown period.

A statement on the club’s website read: