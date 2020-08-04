Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung following Covid-19 lockdown breach
CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday reaffirmed its stance to all stakeholders of its commitment to play an exemplary role to assist in the fight against the spread of the pandemic.
For this reason, football manager Bobby Motaung – who is the son of club chairman Kaizer Motaung – was suspended with immediate effect up to and including 31 August 2020.
The sanction on Motaung was effected following several social media videos where the Kaizer Chiefs football manager is seen taking part in festivities during what looks like the lockdown period.
A statement on the club’s website read:
“As part of our policies and continuous process of monitoring the public conduct of our members, players, and staff, Kaizer Chiefs has decided to summarily suspend Football Manager Bobby Motaung.
“With the Covid-19 pandemic, our processes have been intensified and stringent measures have been put in place to ensure the Club and its members play a role in the curbing of the spread of the virus and flattening the curve.”
Amakhosi have rules and regulations in place relating to the Covid-19 safety protocols and, even though Motaung has tested negative, he is to remain home and self-quarantine during this time, the club reiterated.
