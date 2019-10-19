CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs made hard work of their first-round Telkom Knockout encounter against Cape Town City before finally emerging 4-2 penalty shoot-out victors, after a pulsating match at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon had been locked at 1-1 after120 minutes.
The regulation time goals were scored by Kermit Erasmus in the 34th minute, with Samir Nurkovic keeping the visitors in the tie with an 83rd-minute equaliser.
Overall it was Chiefs who probably did enough to win the game and they were certainly the better side in the first half, enjoying more of the ball and posing more of a threat.
However, a missed penalty, and a brilliant opportunistic strike from Erasmus saw Amakhosi going into the break a goal down.
Chiefs made a bright start to the match - which was delayed for 15 minutes to allow fans to get into the ground – and had a couple of early chances, including a 16th-minute header from Erick Mathoho, which hit City keeper Peter Leeuwenburgh and bounced to safety.
120'| #CITY 1 (2) : 1 (4) #CHIEFS
The major talking point came after 28 minutes when Khama Billiat's shot struck the hand of Taariq Fielies and a penalty was awarded.
In the aftermath of the decision, which although a little harsh on the hosts, was seemingly the correct one, City midfielder Mpho Makola was lucky to escape with only a yellow card after he had shoved referee Abongile Tom.
Chiefs, however, were unable to profit as Daniel Cardoso blazed his spot-kick well over the bar.
And it was to come back to bite the Soweto side just a few minutes later when Erasmus, all by himself up front, controlled a pass from midfield and then before the two defenders marking him had any time to react, he smashed a belter of a 25-yard shot into the top corner.
The next real opening was to arrive five minutes after the interval and Chiefs should have equalised when a mistake from Fielies saw the ball falling to George Maluleka, but from less than 10-yards out, he fired over the bar.