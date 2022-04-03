Chiefs to play every league match as a cup final

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs’ coach Stuart Baxter says they’ll be playing every league game as a cup final going forward, and that’s why it was important to walk away with full points against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday night. Out in Gqeberha, Amakhosi returned to winning ways in the league as they beat Chippa 3-1, thanks to goals from Samir Nurkovic, Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander. They had lost 1-0 to Golden Arrows before the FIFA international break.

Chiefs’ win over Chippa took them to third on the standings with 38 points, 13 behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Given there are not many matches remaining in the league, Baxter believes they are on course to finish in the top two. “I think the game fell into two categories. It was a tough game mentally for the players because it’s one of those games where we knew that if we don't get anything but a win then, we are not serious about the rest of the term," Baxter said. ALSO READ: Arrows edge SuperSport in five-goal thriller

“Now we can go into the rest of the season hunting. So it was an important win for us. But every game will be the same, it will be a cup final. When you go one in front and score a second goal it’s also a mental kick in between the legs. “And to come back from that, I think that was ‘well done lads’. I was happy with the tactical and technical part for the 70 minutes of the 90. I think we had a period in the first half and early in the second half where we didn’t commit enough.” Chiefs are one of the two teams that have played two games fewer than the rest of the teams in the top-flight. That’s because they forfeited two games in December due to the outbreak of Covid-19 at their base, the Taung Village, in Naturena.

But after being found guilty of misconduct by the PSL, they appealed for an arbitration where judge Nazeer Cassim SC ruled in their favour. But the league says they are planning to review the award before the end of the term in May.

