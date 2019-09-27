Middendorp’s troops have got off to an impressive start and have 13 points, having won four matches out of six.
And that was done without the coach really knowing what his first XI was.
Middendorp, moreover, is upbeat about the return of regulars such as Eric Mathoho and with how newbies Samir Nurkovic, Kearyn Baccus and Lazarous Kambole have seamlessly adapted to his philosophy.
Baccus, notably, has been impressive of late as he aced his midfield duties in their 2-0 win over AmaZulu on Tuesday, somehow pushing Willard Katsande, who’s been the team’s anchor, down the pecking order.