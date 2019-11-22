JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs will welcome back experienced goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune ahead of their clash with Maritzburg United in their Telkom Knockout semifinal in Nelspruit on Sunday.
Khune, 32, is medically fit and has joined the team in full training. Khune has been recovering from a groin injury he picked up in a Premiership game against Baroka FC in September.
Also making a welcome return from an ankle injury is Kearyn Baccus. The midfield maestro was on fine form before getting injured in a Telkom Knockout Round of 16 match against Cape Town City in October.