Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is ready to turn out for Kaizer Chiefs.. Picture credit: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs will welcome back experienced goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune ahead of their clash with Maritzburg United in their Telkom Knockout semifinal in Nelspruit on Sunday.

Khune, 32, is medically fit and has joined the team in full training. Khune has been recovering from a groin injury he picked up in a Premiership game against Baroka FC in September.