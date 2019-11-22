Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is ready to turn out for Kaizer Chiefs.. Picture credit: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs will welcome back experienced goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune ahead of their clash with Maritzburg United in their Telkom Knockout semifinal in Nelspruit on Sunday.

Khune, 32, is medically fit and has joined the team in full training. Khune has been recovering from a groin injury he picked up in a Premiership game against Baroka FC in September.

Also making a welcome return from an ankle injury is Kearyn Baccus. The midfield maestro was on fine form before getting injured in a Telkom Knockout Round of 16 match against Cape Town City in October.

Meanwhile, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo is back in contention for his place in the team. The youngster has made steady progress through the Reserves league matches, playing 90 minutes in the Multichoice Diski Challenge Soweto Derby last week. Ngcobo ruptured his Achilles tendon in March in a Premiership game against SuperSport United.

Khama Billiat, Lazalous Kambole, Daniel Akpeyi, Mulomowandau Mathoho and Lebogang Manyama all returned to Chiefs after participating in the Afcon qualifiers during the international break. 

African News Agency (ANA)