PORT ELIZABETH – Chippa United's Clinton Larsen has become the first Premier Soccer League (PSL) coach to be fired this season – just five matches into the new season.
The Port Elizabeth-based team have not yet officially confirmed the news, but chairman Siviwe Mpengesi announced Larsen's exit on a radio interview on Monday morning.
Larsen had joined Chippa in January this year, and helped the club avoid relegation last season. Overall in the 22 games (league and cup) for which he was in charge of, the 48-year-old won eight, lost six and drew six.
His last game at the helm was on Saturday evening, a 2-1 defeat to Orlando Pirates in Soweto which left the Chilli Boys without a win in their first five league fixtures of the 2019/ 20 campaign.
The team is lying in 13th spot, having lost twice and drawn three times this season.
🚨STARTING LINE UP🚨— Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) September 14, 2019
This is how the #ChilliBoyz vs @orlandopirates 🌶🔥 #AbsaPrem @OfficialPSL #Makubenjalo #AyeyeChilliBoyzAyeye #PrideOfTheEasternCape pic.twitter.com/lYZKGvuOOw
Larsen previously worked at Golden Arrows, Bloemfontein Celtic and Maritzburg United.
It has been reported that Duran Francis, a former Ajax Cape Town and Santos defender, will take over as caretaker coach. The Port Elizabeth-born Francis has been working with ABC Motsepe side Peacemakers.
Since 2012, Chippa United have changed their head coach on more than 20 occasions.
Their next league fixture is on Saturday 21 September, a home game against Bloemfontein Celtic.
African News Agency (ANA)