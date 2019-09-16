PORT ELIZABETH – Chippa United's Clinton Larsen has become the first Premier Soccer League (PSL) coach to be fired this season – just five matches into the new season.

The Port Elizabeth-based team have not yet officially confirmed the news, but chairman Siviwe Mpengesi announced Larsen's exit on a radio interview on Monday morning.



Larsen had joined Chippa in January this year, and helped the club avoid relegation last season. Overall in the 22 games (league and cup) for which he was in charge of, the 48-year-old won eight, lost six and drew six.



His last game at the helm was on Saturday evening, a 2-1 defeat to Orlando Pirates in Soweto which left the Chilli Boys without a win in their first five league fixtures of the 2019/ 20 campaign.



The team is lying in 13th spot, having lost twice and drawn three times this season.

