Chippa find a way once again in the Nedbank Cup

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – Chippa United have showed their resolve and determination once again as they beat Cape Town City to advance to the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup on Sunday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. During the last round, the Chilli Boys required a penalty shoot-out to push through and they again had to plough deep into extra-time before finding a winner from Bienvenu Eva Nga in the 116th minute to eliminate Cape Town City. The Citizens had earlier come from behind to level matters and push this frenetic last 16 tie into extra time. The home team drew first blood in the 27th minute when Augustine Kwem continued his love affair with the Citizens. The strongly-built Nigerian forward found the net in the league encounter between these two teams earlier in the season and was once again on the scoring sheet against City on Sunday when he cleverly beat the off-side trap before calmly slotting the ball past Peter Leewenburgh. The goal was arguably against the run of play after City had dominated the early passages of play.

Mduduzi Mdantsane had a chance when he picked up a loose ball on the edge of the box, but his left foot shot sailed past the left upright.

Defender Taarieq Fielies also had an opportunity, but instead of finding a teammate in space when the ball fell to him inside the box he ballooned his shot wide of the goal.

The Citizens kept pressing for a goal after the restart and eventually had their reward in the 66th minute when substitute Abdul Ajagun banged home the equalizer from close range.

It was a first goal in South Africa for the former Nigerian u-20 captain after joining City during the January transfer window from Belgian Pro League side Kortrijk.

Both sides had opportunities to win the game during the latter stages, but with City almost flat out on their feet and having used all five their substitutes already, it was Eva Nga that finished off the game for the Chilli Boys.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport