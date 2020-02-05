Chippa hand defending Nedbank Cup champs TS Galaxy a 3-0 hiding









Man of the Match: Ruzaigh Gamildien Photo: @ChippaUnitedFC on twitter CAPE TOWN, February 5 – Defending Nedbank Cup champions TS Galaxy FC suffered a 3-0 hiding at the hands of Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth, in a last 32-round clash on Wednesday evening. After a goalless first half, Galaxy, a National First Division (NFD) side, buckled under the pressure as the Premier League hosts, Chippa, held the upper hand for long spells in the second half. At the start, Galaxy had an air of confidence about them as they worked their way upfield, usually down the middle of the park. Their midfield imposed themselves on the match from the outset and they fashioned a fine scoring in the 14th minute. However, they tried to walk the ball into the net by over-elaborating in front of the opposition goal and Ntshuxeko Ndlovu finished poorly with a powderpuff shot. Chippa were quite content to sit back initially and once they started neutralising Galaxy's midfield they set up several penetrative raids. 📢 FULL TIME 📢



🏆 #NedbankCup2020 @ChippaUnitedFC 3️⃣ - 0️⃣ @TSGALAXYFC #Asiphelelanga🌶️🌶️🌶️#Sikubooo 🌶️🌶️🌶️#PrideOfEasternCape🌶️🌶️🌶️#AyeyeChilliBoysAyeye🌶️🌶️🌶️🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sIsOOoL67I — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) February 5, 2020

Galaxy's defence seemed to battle to contain Chippa’s thrust down the right channel and failed to deal with a 17th-minute goalmouth cross which was wastefully steered wide of the target by Ruzaigh Gamieldien.

In the ensuing play, Chippa failed to take advantage of the shortcomings in the Galaxy defence.

In the run-up to halftime, Chippa started asking questions without creating any real scoring chances and the first half was completed with both sets of defences intact.

A heavy downpour greeted teams when play resumed in the second half and as a result, play slowed down appreciably. Chippa seemed to adapt better to spoiling conditions.

Just after the hour mark Galaxy finally paid the price for a defensive lapse when they allowed Gamieldien to work his way past four defenders before he unleashed an angled shot high into the goals to open his side's scoring account.

Moments later Galaxy came close to landing the equaliser but Chippa's goalkeeper Veli Mothwa turned Terrence Mashego's shot on goal away for a corner.

In the 73rd minute, Chippa went further ahead through an Augustine Kwem goal after sloppy defence by Galaxy who failed to deal with a low goalmouth cross from wide out on the right.

As the game wound towards its close Galaxy continued with an attacking mindset but in the process, they were even more exposed at the back and Chippa managed one more goal, although there were far more on offer. Kwem, with his second goal, netted in the 89th minute to wrap up the scoring in the match.

Herman Gibbs

African News Agency (ANA)