CAPE TOWN, February 5 – Defending Nedbank Cup champions TS Galaxy FC suffered a 3-0 hiding at the hands of Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth, in a last 32-round clash on Wednesday evening.
After a goalless first half, Galaxy, a National First Division (NFD) side, buckled under the pressure as the Premier League hosts, Chippa, held the upper hand for long spells in the second half.
At the start, Galaxy had an air of confidence about them as they worked their way upfield, usually down the middle of the park. Their midfield imposed themselves on the match from the outset and they fashioned a fine scoring in the 14th minute. However, they tried to walk the ball into the net by over-elaborating in front of the opposition goal and Ntshuxeko Ndlovu finished poorly with a powderpuff shot.
Chippa were quite content to sit back initially and once they started neutralising Galaxy's midfield they set up several penetrative raids.
📢 FULL TIME 📢— Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) February 5, 2020
🏆 #NedbankCup2020 @ChippaUnitedFC 3️⃣ - 0️⃣ @TSGALAXYFC #Asiphelelanga🌶️🌶️🌶️#Sikubooo 🌶️🌶️🌶️#PrideOfEasternCape🌶️🌶️🌶️#AyeyeChilliBoysAyeye🌶️🌶️🌶️🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sIsOOoL67I