Rhulani Manzini of Chippa United celebrates his goal at the Athlone Stadium on Tuesday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town City were held to a 1-1 draw in their Premiership encounter against Chippa United at the Athlone Stadium on Tuesday. City’s three-match winning run was ended abruptly on the road at Highlands Park in their previous encounter, with this outing expected to see them solidify their place in the top-eight.

Riyaad Norodien provided the perfect start for the home fans when he converted a Taariq Fielies cross in the seventh minute.

The lead was short-lived as Chippa drew level in the 14th minute, as former Black Leopards coach Joel Masutha then saw his new charges show the required fight as Rhulani Manzini beat Peter Leeuwenburgh with an expertly-taken free kick.

Benni McCarthy was left frustrated by his sides’s lack of killer instinct as Norodien and then Teko Modise both squandered chances in a lively first half.

The second period failed to match the pace and intensity of the first, as both sides struggled to find their best fluidity in midfield.

Riyaad Norodien scored the opener for Cape Town City on Tuesday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Chippa goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was tested once more as he calmly dealt with a direct effort from Edmilson Dove.

As the half wore on, it was clear that Chippa were content with a point as they sat back and soaked up the pressure. McCarthy turned to his bench but failed to find the spark to ignite his side’s toothless attack as the match limped to its conclusion without incident.

The point leaves Chippa still firmly in the relegation battle with fellow strugglers Baroka picking up a surprising point they earned in a draw at defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

