Chippa owner Siviwe Mpengesi announces withdrawal from SAFA presidential race

In March it was reported that Mpengesi had been approached by regions in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape to contest long-serving SAFA President Danny Jordaan in the upcoming elections.

“When I decided to challenge for SAFA elections in the upcoming Congress it was never about getting the position at all costs. It was about working with all Football leaders for the betterment of football development. I was pushed by my passion to be involved in the grass roots level. It was about mobilising resources to equip football administrators for the betterment of the game,” said Mpengesi.

Mpengesi who has a reputation for being a serial firer of coaches in the South African top flight added that he remains committed to supporting grassroots football development.

“I will seek to work with the SAFA leadership that emerges on many programs which are aimed at improving the lives of youngsters on the ground level.