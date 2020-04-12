Chippa paying the price for firing coaches, says Mpengesi

Firing coaches on a whim is hurting Chippa United financially and their chairman, Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi, is becoming uncomfortable with the reputation he has built about his leadership style. Mpengesi admitted in an interview with Independent Media that regular changes in coaching personnel has had a destabilising effect on the Eastern Cape club’s finances. “Firing coaches has an impact financially. I cannot lie because when we fire them we have to settle with them. Unlike (Norman) Mapeza for instance who resigned. He didn’t get nothing but when it comes to other coaches we have to settle (financially) whether for three months or even more than that. It depends on the coach’s contract. It does cost us, I must say,” Mpengesi admitted. There’s no team in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) that has changed coaches like the Chilli Boys this season. They commenced the season with Clinton Larsen in charge but the Durban-born mentor was shown the door. Duncan Francis took over the reins on an interim arrangement but he was later demoted and Mapeza replaced him. The Zimbabwean recently cut ties with the club and Rhulani Mokwena is now at the helm. “We always hope that every coach that comes can last long. We now have Rhulani Mokwena. He has brought a breath of fresh air in the team. We are hoping that he will stay longer. Even though we take those decisions of firing coaches, it is not easy. It is not a nice thing to do. It is not something that we are proud of but, unfortunately, the worse that can happen is for the club to get relegated.

“There are consequences (for firing a coach) but at the same time we can’t sit back and watch the team being hammered. The question is always: Do I go to NFD or I get attacked for firing coaches. That’s how it is,” Mpengesi articulated.

“The thing that people don’t understand is that I don’t run Chippa United (on a day to day basis). I don’t even draw a cent from that club. I only see the coach maybe once in three months.

“When it is time to fire coaches, people see me as Jomo Sono who is involved on the day to day running of the club. I’m not involved daily in running of the club. Every coach that comes here is free (to implement his plans).

“They work as if they are owning the club. There’s no pressure, there’s no interference. We support our coaches and we give them nice accommodations and we pay well,” Mpengesi stated.

Mokwena penned a six month deal but Mpengesi is keen to extend his stay at the club beyond that.

“Yes, I would love to keep Rhulani at the club. I think he would also like to stay a little longer at the club. He can implement anything without any interference,” Mpengesi said.

It remains to be seen whether Mpengesi will succeed in his wishes as Mokwena has revealed that he has other options after his project with the Chilli Boys.





