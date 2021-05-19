Chippa sack Vladislav Heric two games before the end of the season

JOHANNESBURG – Chippa United, the Gqeberha-based club owned by controversial chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi has fired coach Vladislav Heric – following an unconvincing act to save the club from relegation this season – reports have said.

Heric was relieved of his duties two matches before the curtain fall on Chippa's season. Heric was appointed as the club’s technical advisor late last month after it was forced to terminate the services of Luc Eymael for his racist comments in Tanzania.

But in a twist of things, Heric swapped his technical advisor role for the head coaching seat, taking over the reins from interim Siyabulela Gwambi. Under Heric, Chippa lost the Nedbank Cup final, while winning two matches, drawing two and losing one in the league.

Mpengesi denied the reports to HeraldLive that they have fired Heric, saying: “Where did you hear that. No, that is not true. We are busy preparing for the play-offs now.” The Serbian-born coach, though, admitted that, “Yes, it's true” he’s been fired.

Chippa are in the play-offs spot on the standings with 25 points, six ahead of bottom-placed Black Leopards who have a game in hand. However, they are two points behind the 14th placed Stellenbosch FC who’ve also played 28 games.

Chippa who’ll have to ensure they win their winning remaining two matches in order to keep their chances of staying afloat are said to be eyeing former coach Lehlohonolo Seema as Heric’s replacement. Seema was recently fired by Leopards after a string of poor results.

