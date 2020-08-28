Chippa secure late equaliser to salvage draw against Stellenbosch

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Chippa United snatched a dramatic injury-time goal to share the spoils in a one-all stalemate with Stellenbosch in their Absa Premiership clash at the AmaTuks Stadium in Pretoria on Friday evening. After taking a 1-0 half-time lead, Stellenbosch seemed headed for victory but Chippa's late pressure spell finally cracked the opposition's hitherto stubborn defence. The result sees Stellenbosch advance to the eighth position on the latest standings. Chippa moved into 12th position and the solitary point will, at least for the time being, ease their relegation fears. Stellenbosch were somewhat subdued at the start and were content to allow Chippa to make all the early running without threatening the opposition defence. Thabane Thopola of Chippa United challenged by Lelethu Skelem of Stellenbosch FC during the match at the Tuks Stadium,Pretoria on the 28 August 2020. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/BackpagePix Chippa created a half-chance in the 12th minute but their marksmen were hopelessly out of position to connect with an inviting low goalmouth cross from wide out on the right.

As the half wore on, Stellenbosch played with a greater sense of urgency as the pace of their frontrunners seemed to unsettle Chippa’s rearguard.

However, it was a long throw-in by leftback Marc van Heerden that provided the platform for the opening score in the match. It was flicked on goalwards by midfielder Ryan Moon and Chippa's defence cleared poorly. Waseem Isaacs pounced on the stray ball and rifled the ball down into the roof of the net in the 16th minute (1-0).

Chippa managed to wrest away the initiative and by the time the half-time break dawned, they had enjoyed an overwhelming share of the possession. However, they had nothing to show for their efforts.

Stellenbosch finished the half strongly and Moon should have given his side a further goal but he lost possession in a one-on-one clash with Chippa goalkeeper Veli Mothwa.

After the break, Stellenbosch continued where they left off and Leletu Skelem worked his way into Chippa’s goalmouth where he laid on a scoring chance to Isaacs, but the latter's tame shot went marginally wide.

Chippa again managed to claw their way into the game much the same way they did in the first half but the Stellenbosch defence kept their lines intact.

Thabiso Lebitso of Chippa United challenged by Marc Van Heerden of Stellenbosch FC during the match between at the Tuks Stadium, Pretoria on the 28 August 2020. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/BackpagePix

In an effort to land the equaliser Chippa threw numbers into the attack and it left their defence exposed. Skelem was left unmarked out wide and after he had drawn the keeper well out, he came close to scoring as his strike flew across the unattended Chippa goals in the 69th minute.

Chippa produced an intense pressure spell in the final 15 minutes and Stellenbosch desperately held out although they surrendered a few corners, which they cleared to safeguard their potentially matchwinning lead.

Four minutes into the six minutes of injury-time, Chippa finally scored through substitute Thokozani Sekotlong to snatch a share of spoils.

@Herman_Gibbs

Like us on Facebook