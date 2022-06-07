Chippa United 2021/22 season review: top scorers, assists & player of the year

Cape Town — We examine the performance of each club in this past season’s DStv Premiership season. This time it is Chippa United.

Player of the season: Bienvenu Eva Nga The 29-year-old Cameroonian centre-forward has stood out head and shoulders at Chippa United while the team was hovering above the relegation zone. He scored 10 goals to the season as the Premiership's third-highest scorer. He has however not been a happy camper at Chippa after numerous challenges emanating from matters related to payment of his salary and signing-on fees. He has left Chippa and is likely to be snapped up by Orlando Pirates who have made no secret of their ambition to sign him up for next season's squad with a three-year contract. Goal of the Season: Sammy Seabi

Central midfielder Seabi unleashed a thunderbolt of a strike in the second half against Stellenbosch to help Chippa claim a valuable three points in front of their home crowd at the Dukashe Stadium in East London. The goal allowed the Chilli Boys to take a major stride towards securing safety from relegation. The result gave the perennial strugglers their first victory at home after 11 failed attempts this season.

Performance of the season: Golden Arrows 1-2 Chippa United In March, Chippa United scored a tremendous come-from-behind 2-1 win over the more fancied Golden Arrows on their home patch at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban. Rarely does a visiting team leave with a full house of match points from the Princess Magogo Stadium At the start, the visiting Chippa were rocked by an opening minute goal by Golden Arrows winger Pule Mmodi. It took Chippa some time to recover but they further averted danger with a stout fightback, which yielded two goals.

Siphesihle Mkhize, the former Mamelodi Sundowns defensive midfielder, equalized on the stroke of halftime. Chippa's decisive goal by Sandile Mthethwa emerged in the last minute of the match and earned relegation candidates Chippa a valuable 2-1 win to boost their survival hopes with a move up to 13th place on the log, three points clear of the relegation zone. Signing of the Season: Azola Matrose The 19-year-old left-footed central midfielder Azola Matrose has been a revelation on attack in the 14 Premiership games this season after joining Chippa in July last year.

He has huge shown potential, and it would seem his days at Chippa are numbered because the club has offers on the table for his services next season. Pirates have already shown strong interest in him. Most Improved Player: Maloisane Mokhele The 25-year-old winger Maloisane Mokhele has become a kingpin in the Chippa team this season. Such was his impact that Chippa extended his contract in January this year to deflect interest in the player. Pirates and Sundowns have been monitoring his progress.

This is his second season in the topflight and this season he has shown huge improvements in his performances in the last term of last season. The offers likely to come in for services may be too good for Chippa to refuse. Disappointment of the season: Athini Jodwana Athini Jodwana, a left-sided player who is equally at home in midfield or defence was recalled to the club midway through the season following a loan spell at National First Division outfit Cape Town All-Stars.

Last season he played five Premiership matches and after returning he failed to make an impact in six appearances. Most Appearances 30 Riaan Hanamub (left-back, Namibia)

29 Bienvenu Eva Nga (centre-forward, Cameroon) 27 Roscoe Pietersen (centre-back) 26 Veluyeke Zulu (centre-back)

22 Sammy Seabi (central midfield) Top Scorers (Premiership) 9 Bienvenu Eva Nga (centre-forward, Cameroon)

2 Veluyeke Zulu (centre-back) 2 Sammy Seabi (central midfield) 1 Riaan Hanamub (left-back, Namibia)

2021/22 Premiership record DStv Premiership- P30, W5, D14, L11, GF22, GA34, GD -12, PTS 29, Position 14th @Herman_Gibbs