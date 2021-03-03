Chippa United and Cape Town City play to drab draw

CAPE TOWN - It was possibly expected that after their pulsating Nedbank Cup last-16 tie over the weekend that stretched into extra-time that Wednesday’s Dstv Premiership encounter was going to be a bit of a drab affair. And that’s exactly what transpired at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London with Chippa United and Cape Town City playing out a goalless stalemate. Arguably the most exciting prospect in the entire game was the return of City’s prodigal son Aubrey Ngoma to Dstv Premiership action. Ngoma, who returned to his beloved Citizens on-loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, at the beginning of the season was handed his first start since reaching full-fitness. The City No 10 was certainly excited about getting on to the park and was full of running during the first half. ALSO READ: Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu win again to extend unbeaten league run to eight

He also showed that he had lost none of his mercurial touches as he weaved his way into the Chippa penalty area early on. The vision to put other players into space was also still there as he thread a pass through an eyelet to send Thabo Ndoda through on goal, but the City captain failed to round Chippa United goalkeeper Ayanda Mtshali.

Ngoma was definitely trying his best to impress City coach Jan Olde Riekerink and almost had the Dutch mentor up off his seat in the dug out when he shot powerfully with his left foot, but the unfortunately for the visitors the ball flew over the crossbar.

Although he was eventually replaced on the hour by Surprise Ralani, Ngoma had easily produced the most entertainment in a rather dour clash.

