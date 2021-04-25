Chippa United and Golden Arrows share points after Gqeberha stalemate

DURBAN – DStv Premiership high-flyers Golden Arrows were frustrated by Chippa United in a League clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Sunday evening as the duo played out to a 0-0 stalemate.

To be fair to the Chilli Boys, they played their part in this game. For large portions of the game, it appeared as though the roles were reversed with Arrows playing as though they were a team battling relegation and Chippa playing as though they were a side challenging for the chance to appear in continental competition.

Arrows keeper Sifiso Mlungwana was forced to make brilliant saves in the game which saved his side from a humiliating defeat against the league strugglers.

Chippa looked fairly confident on the ball and Chidi Kwem laid the ball to Kurt Lentjies in the 32nd minute. In a one-on-one situation, Mlungwana produced a great save to deny Lentjies.

Mlungwana went to two produces more great saves in the 49th and 51st minute, denying Frédéric Ntsabiyumva on both occasions.

Arrows nearly did score in the 56th minute as a corner from Knox Mutizwa reached Velemseni Ndwandwe and was on its way towards goal before Lentjies produced a vital goal-line clearance.

Both goalkeepers did their part to keep their respective teams in the game. The game was in no shortage of end to end action and Chippa keeper Ismail Watenga produced a good save in the 83rd minute to deny Gladwin Shitolo.

Arrows will next be in action against runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday in an away clash whilst Chippa will travel to Gauteng to play Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday.

@eshlinv

IOL Sport