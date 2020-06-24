Chippa United and Rhulani Mokwena part ways

CAPE TOWN – Chippa United and Rhulani Mokwena have parted ways after the former Orlando Pirates coach joined them on loan during the season.

Mokwena had hoped to make a break with parent-club Pirates after the appointment of Jozef Zinnbauer, and was looking to turn his loan move to the Port Elizabeth club into a permanent one.

But, according to The Herald, Chippa have decided not to enter into negotiations with Mokwena and will instead be looking for a new mentor.

“In the midst of uncertainty and in spite of everything including the announcement by the sports minister [Nathi Mthethwa], we as a club were uncertain as to when we will return to play,” Chippa COO Lukhanyo Mzizi was quoted by The Herald.

“His (Mokwena’s) representatives kept enquiring to make sure they were certain about his future, we needed to let them know