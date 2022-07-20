Chippa United announce the arrival of 16 new players

Durban — Chippa United have been hard at work in the transfer market preparing for the 2022/2023 campaign and with head coach Daine Klate already confirmed earlier in the month, the club have now announced the arrival of 16 new players ahead of the new season. Some of the names included in this mass recruitment juncture are those of former Orlando Pirates defender Justice Tshabalala and ex-Golden Arrows captain Matome Matiane, who was recently released by the Durban based club.

The Chilli Boys endured a terrible season last time out following their mass recruitment at the beginning of last season where they also announced the arrival of 16 players. At a significant part of the season, the Gqebherha based side unraveled and released then Head Coach Gavin Hunt before placing Kurt Lentjies,who began the season as an active player, as interim coach before he was then placed on 'special leave' at the beginning of this pre-season period. The arrival of 16 new players for Chippa has signalled an intent to build for the future with young players like 22 year olds Brooklyn Poggenpoel and Khanyisile Mayo and Azola Ntshabo also coming in at 23 years old.

Chippa will kick off their DStv Premiership campaign with a tricky away fixture at SuperSport United. List of 16 new arrivals: Sipho Chaine

Justice Chabalala Trevor Matome Mathiane Brooklyn Poggenpoel

Sirgio Kammies Azola Ntsabo Aviwe Mqokozo

Khanyisile Mayo Diego Appollis Shaquille Abrahams

Siseko Manona Yurrig Conwood Zanoxolo Mduli

Abdi Banda Elmo Kambindu Nkosikhona Dube