Chippa United beat Baroka FC to ease relegation fears

JOHANNESBURG – Augustine Kwem scored the only goal of the game as Chippa United beat Baroka FC at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday night to improve their chances of survival. Every season, Chippa begin the campaign as relegation strugglers, but they’ve always survived. Last season, they managed to save their top-flight status on the last day of the season thanks to the astute guidance of coach Clinton Larsen. But it appears that trigger-happy chairman Siviwe Mpengesi is yet to learn that results need investments as he continued to sack coaches that didn’t yield instant results. Larsen started the season, but was sacked and replaced by Norman Mapeza. Mapeza didn’t stay long and resigned following a string of impressive results and replaced by Rhulani Mokwena, who was loaned by Orlando Pirates – having been demoted from his interim role back to an assistant. However, Mokoena didn’t live to tell his happy ending as the season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. When his term came up, he was replaced by Lehlohonolo Seema in July.

The latter knows that in order to have a pre-season he’ll have to ensure that he gets into the good books of Mpengesi.

That ambition, however, started on a set-back as the chilli Boys suffered a narrow 1-0 loss against Cape Town City during the restart of their campaign. From thereon, they went on to hold Highlands Park to a goalless draw at Orlando Stadium.

But to prove that it was a matter of not trying, Chippa wrapped up the three points as early as the eighth minute after Kwem scored his third goal of the season to ensure that the visitors took a shaky lead into the interval.

After intercepting the ball from his own half, Diamond Thopola delivered a long telling ball that found an unmarked Kwem, who calmly composed himself before slotting past an onrushing Elvis Chipezeze, who conceded his second goal in as many matches.

Baroka, however, had a strong finish to the half as the Chilli Boys had to be rescued by goalkeeper Veli Mothwa before the stroke of halftime, making double saves from Evidence Makgopa and Manuel Kambala close-range shots..

The Limpopo-based side started the second half as good as they ended the first, sending inroads into the Chilli Boys’ final third but they were denied the equaliser by either the final ball or some good goalkeeping from Mothwa.

Just after the hour-mark, Gerald Phiri jun should have found his team’s first goal, and equaliser, after a delightful set-piece from the edge of the penalty-area. But that didn’t bear any fruit as Mothwa made a crucial touch to punch the ball on top of his crossbar.

Chipezeze nearly undid the fighting spirit later on after a clutching tackle outside the edge of his penalty area. However, referee Victor Gomes cautioned him with a yellow card, which will only suspend him for the next game, instead of a red.

But nonetheless, Chippa hung on for three points that will ease the pressure from the relegation dogfight, while Baroka remained on the 14th position, one point ahead of basement dwellers AmaZulu.

IOL Sport