Chippa United charged for fielding ineligible player, Orlando Pirates awarded points

Durban - Chippa United have been charged by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee after they were found guilty of fielding an ineligible player.
PSL Prosecutor Zola Majavu confirmed that Chippa would be appearing before the PSL DC to answer to charges of fielding player Ridwaan Serfontein against Orlando Pirates in a DStv Diski Challenge match having received four cautions.
Majavu said that both Chippa and Serfontein pleaded guilty to charges laid against them and were subsequently sanctioned accordingly.
"Both Chippa and Mr Serfontein were charged, facing the contravention of him being fielded by his club Chippa United when he had been a recipient of four consecutive cautions, and in the result, he ought to have sat out the next match, which he did not,” explained Majavu.
“Having listened to the submissions made by both the prosecutor and the respondents’ representatives, the PSL DC decided on the following sanction, which is not necessarily in line with the submissions made by either the prosecutor and the representatives of the respondents, and in fact, the DC is perfectly entitled to make its own independent sanction regardless of what either of the parties proposes."
" The sanction was as follows: One, Chippa United was ordered to forfeit the match on a scoreline of 3-0. Two, Mr Serfontein was sanctioned with a two match ban to count from the date of the ruling. Three, Chippa United was also fined an amount of R25,000, which is wholly suspended for a period of 12 months on condition that during the period of suspension, they are not found guilty of the same offence. They were also added to pay the costs of the seating "
@SmisoMsomi16