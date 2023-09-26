Chippa United recorded their second win in a row in the DStv Premiership after beating SuperSport United 1-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Tuesday night. With this result, Chippa climbed up to fourth in the league with 12 points — after three wins, three draws and two losses — one point behind SuperSport who have recorded four wins, one draw and two losses.

Having the two teams win their last matches, they were expected to take that momentum to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. And it was the hosts Chippa that made the most of the game. Chippa will be happy by the result given the fact that they were playing at home and played against 10 men for the better part of the second half. SuperSport’s captain Thulani Hlatshwayo got a yellow card in either half resulting in him being sent for an early shower by referee Tshidiso Maruping.

But while that gave the hosts the advantage, SuperSport didn’t look as though they’d concede and lose, especially after Ricardo Goss looked unbeatable. Elmo Kambindu struck the only goal of the night on the 85th minute though to put paid to those ambitions after a well worked team effort which included Luvuyo Memela. SuperSport, despite being on the losing end, seemed as though they’d score whenever they were on the ball as they could find each other, dominating possession.

But it wasn’t to be. Bradley Grobler & Co couldn’t link up like they did in the game against Kaizer Chiefs where Terrence Dzvukamanja scored the lone goal that sank Amakhosi. Sure, Gavin Hunt will be disappointed by the result, but he’ll hope that his team bangs in the goals for their important continental clash on Friday night. SuperSport will host Gaborone United in the second leg of the Confederation Cup group stage qualifiers, holding an advantage of the away goal rule. The first leg finished 1-1 in Botswana.