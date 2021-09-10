Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt weary ahead of trip to Royal AM

CAPE TOWN - Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt is wary of his team's trip to Dstv Premiership newcomers Royal AM at the Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday. Prior the Fifa international break, Hunt had a made a positive start to his new journey with Chippa United as the Gqeberha-based team opened up their 2021/22 campaign with a victory over Sekhukhune United before burgling a point off champions Mamelodi Sundowns at home. The latter result certainly gave Hunt the confidence that he could potentially build something at the perennial relegation candidates.

Royal AM, meanwhile, have found life tough in the top flight since their scramble to be included on the Premiership roster after purchasing Bloemfontein Celtic's status just days before the start of the new season. The Durban-based side have lost both their matches thus far, with Moroka Swallows defeating them 1-0 and Cape Town City coming from behind to win 2-1.

Hunt, however, believes the two-week break would have given the rookies time to settle. "They have a good side. It's basically Celtic in disguise. Those players dominate the squad. It's going to be tough because they have had time to regroup a little bit. They had a bad start but that makes a team more dangerous. They at home, so we have to go there with a good attitude," Hunt said on Friday. In reverse, the former Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits mentor was hoping that his team could build on the early season momentum, but is comfortable things are starting to take shape at Chippa.

"The break has been a bit long, we obviously wanted to play straight away after the Sundowns game. But we know the Fifa break was coming, we at least could go into the break in a positive frame of mind. "But, yeah it's been a long time not to play football, especially after you have just started. The team collectively has been good. We have created opportunities, and as long as you are creating opportunities, then that's the important thing." @ZaahierAdams