Chippa United end Richards Bay’s dream Nedbank Cup run

DURBAN – Goals from Anthony Laffor and Maloisane Mokhele brought an end to Richards Bay FC’s dream run in the Nedbank Cup as they were downed 2-0 by Chippa United in a quarter-final clash at the Seisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday afternoon.

The KZN side who downed Kaizer Chiefs and TS Sporting en route to their clash against Chippa were punished as early as the seventh minute as Moses Mthembu committed a comical error by passing the ball straight to Laffor when the Liberian was in a dangerous position for Chippa.

Though the 36-year-old Laffor could not wrap his foot around the ball as he would have hoped, he got enough on the ball to slot it past the Richards bay keeper and give his side the early lead.

Richards Bay did have an opportunity to draw level in the 16th minute with brilliant use of transition ball which led to the ball being perfectly weighted into the path of Franklin Ogbonna to equalize. However, Nyiko Mobbie came to the rescue of Chippa as his vital interception at the last minute prevented Richards Bay from drawing level.

Chippa did have more attacks but Richards Bay defender Thabani Dube was on point with some vital touches and challenges. Had it not been for the 28-year-old, Chippa may have scored one or two more goals in the first half.