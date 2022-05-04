Chippa United frustrate Cape Town City at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Cape Town — Chippa United survived numerous attacks from Cape Town City at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night, as the two sides played out to a 0-0 stalemate in Port Elizabeth. As the first bit of action from the match, Azalea Matrose had a go at goalkeeper Hugo Marques, following a swift counterattack, however, the Chilli Boys were unable to break the deadlock.

Story continues below Advertisment

A couple of minutes later and it was the visitors’ chance to attack as Craig Martin fed Taahir Goedeman the ball before his shot was saved by the Chippa United goalkeeper. Lloyd Kazapua was summoned not long thereafter, who made a decent save at his near post to keep Tashreeq Morris at bay. The first 30 minutes of the game appeared to have been a tale of the two goalkeepers, with Marques making a fine stop with his foot following an effort from Bienvenu Eva Nga.

As the half-hour mark approached, Goodman and Siphesihle Mkhize were involved in a crunching tackle, while Matrose needed medical treatment following a collision with Mpho Makola. Sammy Seabi was withdrawn from the match not long thereafter, as he went down with any contact. With Chippa forced to make an early change, Janovane September replaced the midfielder. The teams headed into the halftime break at 0-0, with City edging the Port Elizabeth side in terms of chances created.

Story continues below Advertisment

City began the second half as the more positive side, as Goedeman managed to get a shot away on the edge of the Chippa United area, however, his effort went wide. As the hour mark approached, City continued to pile on the pressure, with Martin unleashing a powerful shot that sailed just over the crossbar. Coach Eric Tinkler then made a triple substitution as Makola, Goedeman and Morris made way for Thabo Ndada, Darwin Gonzalez and Mduduzi Mdantsane.

Story continues below Advertisment

In the 74th minute, City were awarded a penalty after Martin was brought down in the area. Substitute Mdantsane stood over the spot but was unable to make the most of the opportunity. City dominated on the ball following the missed penalty as they continued to create chances during the final stages of the game, however, it was not to be for the Cape Town side with the game ending in a 0-0 draw. IOL Sport