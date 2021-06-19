Chippa United kick off top flight survival bid with win over Richards Bay FC in playoffs

DURBAN – Chippa United started their promotion/relegation playoff campaign on a good note as they recorded a 2-1 win over Richards Bay FC at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday afternoon. Sandile Mthethwa opened the scoring in the 50th minute and after the Chilli Boys were tested, midfielder Sizwe Mlindzo scored the goal which ensured them victory in the 82nd minute.

Richards Bay did manage to put some pressure on the hosts in the first half as Chippa had goalkeeper Ismail Watenga to thank for pulling off a key save. The Ugandan’s first save came in the 32nd minute as he pulled off a great one-handed save after Khanyisa Mayo shot from within the box. Though the Chilli Boys got the win, their play in the game suggested that they do have to make a lot of improvement if they want to successfully see out the playoffs.

Richards Bay pushed on for an equalizer which resulted in Kurt Lentjies having to make a goal-line clearance in the 64th minute. Paseka Sekese managed to score for the away side in second-half stoppage time but it proved to be a consolation goal. Chippa are next set to be in action against Real Kings on Tuesday at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.