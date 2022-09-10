Chippa United off the foot of the table after win over AmaZulu in Durban

Durban — AmaZulu were humbled at home by Chippa United after falling to a 2-1 defeat at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday. Usuthu gave away a penalty inside 10 minutes which was calmly sent into the net by Roscoe Pietersen. The spot-kick came after veteran Ramahlwe Mphahlele was guilty of handing the ball in his own area.

A few minutes later, Riaan Hanamub looked to draw Usuthu level but his shot ended up being saved by Lloyd Kazapua. Things could have gone worse for AmaZulu in the 20th minute as keeper Veli Mothwa came to the rescue of them. Andile Mbenyane floated in a ball towards Siphelele Luthuli. Mothwa subsequently claimed the ball. AmaZulu had their best chance of the game to launch a comeback after 30 minutes. A mistake from Chilli Boys defender Abdi Banda led to Augustine Kwem winning the ball in a promising position. Pietersen subsequently managed to clear away the follow-up shot by Dumisani Zuma.

After a few close shaves, AmaZulu were dealt a further blow before 40 minutes as Azola Matrose doubled the lead for Chippa after having rounded Mothwa. AmaZulu utilising a 4-3-3 formation simply had an off day. They would have been expecting to have the upper hand against a Chilli Boys side which recently sacked former coach Daine Klate and which has been playing poorly in the league so far this season. Instead, Brandon Truter’s men struggled to break down the Chilli Boys who opted for 4-4-1-1 tactics. Chippa were forced to make a change early in the second half as Trevor Mathiane came on for Banda.

AmaZulu did pull a goal back in second half stoppage time through Veluyeke Zulu. The goal came after the Chilli Boys were guilty of having switched off. AmaZulu did close the gap but it was too little too late for them as Chippa held out to secure a much needed and morale boosting win. By losing the game, AmaZulu missed out on a golden opportunity to get closer to the top of the standings. Usuthu will next be in action on Sunday afternoon in a game against Mamelodi Sundowns. For Chippa, the game will be a valuable confidence boost as they look to navigate themselves further up the standings after their slow start to the new season.

Chippa next host fellow strugglers Marumo Gallants at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday. @eshlinv IOL Sport