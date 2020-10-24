Chippa United promises to represent Eastern Cape well

EAST LONDON – Chippa United coach, Lehlohonolo Seema, is happy with preparations of the team and is ready to meet a wounded Cape Town City in a DStv Premiership game that promises to produce fireworks at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday at 18:00.

The Citizens lost 1-0 to Chippa in the bubble towards the conclusion of the 2019/20 season. Seema will be hoping for a bright start after saving the team from relegation.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic mentor replaced Rhulani Mokwena who opted against staying at Chippa after his loan contract expired in June.

"I like the energy, the attitude and the work rate that I have been seeing in pre-season at training from the team. I am happy with our preparations and so far we can only be tested on Saturday night on how far we are as a team," Seema said.

"They are coming into this match having already had 90 minutes in the bag when they played in the Cup last weekend. We will respect them because they are good team but we are still going to impose our style of play on the day,” concluded Seema, who bolstered his squad with the likes of Sizwe Mdlinzo, Ramasimong Maloisane, Bienvenu Eva Nga, Riaan Hanamub and Ryan Rae during off-season.