Chippa United promises to represent Eastern Cape well
EAST LONDON – Chippa United coach, Lehlohonolo Seema, is happy with preparations of the team and is ready to meet a wounded Cape Town City in a DStv Premiership game that promises to produce fireworks at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday at 18:00.
The Citizens lost 1-0 to Chippa in the bubble towards the conclusion of the 2019/20 season. Seema will be hoping for a bright start after saving the team from relegation.
The former Bloemfontein Celtic mentor replaced Rhulani Mokwena who opted against staying at Chippa after his loan contract expired in June.
"I like the energy, the attitude and the work rate that I have been seeing in pre-season at training from the team. I am happy with our preparations and so far we can only be tested on Saturday night on how far we are as a team," Seema said.
"They are coming into this match having already had 90 minutes in the bag when they played in the Cup last weekend. We will respect them because they are good team but we are still going to impose our style of play on the day,” concluded Seema, who bolstered his squad with the likes of Sizwe Mdlinzo, Ramasimong Maloisane, Bienvenu Eva Nga, Riaan Hanamub and Ryan Rae during off-season.
Chippa United owner Siviwe Mpengesi has publicly shown his confidence in the coach, as usual, but Seema’s future at the club can only be guaranteed if he wins games. Mpengesi is known as the most impatient club boss in South African football.
Veli Mothwa, who has been tasked to lead the team as captain, vowed that Chippa United will represent the people of the Eastern Cape well.
"To our fans, we are the pride of the Eastern Cape and will be going out there to represent them. I believe that the squad is ready for the campaign and are looking forward to getting on to the pitch on Saturday. We are going to this match with positive hopes of doing well,” said Mothwa.
IOL Sport