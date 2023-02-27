Cape Town - Chippa United have sacked coach Morgan Mammila, according to a report by The Daily Dispatch. The Eastern Cape club have since reinstated Kurt Lentjies to lead them, added the report. The Chilli Boys are 13th in the league and three points clear of the relegation zone. They have lost their last two league games, the most recent a 2-1 defeat to Swallows FC.

Mammila’s stint with Chippa started off on a good note following his appointment by the club last September. He set a record early on, guiding the team to four straight league wins and becoming the first coach in the club’s history to achieve such a feat. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are way behind the best in South Africa and the continent At one point, Mammila had the controversial club as high as fifth in the league. An animated figure, Mammila’s time with Chippa was not among the worst in the club’s colourful history and he certainly did better than a lot of people expected.

However, his sacking hardly comes as a surprise. Chippa are a club that is renowned for being trigger happy, often going through several coaches in a single season. Since the club entered the professional ranks in South Africa, they have managed to establish themselves as regulars in the top-flight. However, they has struggled to become a solid top-eight club largely due to the instability created by, among other things, the regular hiring and firing of new coaches. Mammila joins a long-list of coaches among them the likes of Gavin Hunt, Dan Malesela, Manqoba Mngqithi, Ernst Middendorp and Kosta Papic who have all been shown the door by Chippa.

