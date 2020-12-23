Chippa United sack Lehlohonolo Seema, appoint Luc Eymael in his place

CAPE TOWN – Port-Elizabeth-based DStv Premiership outfit Chippa United have sacked Lehlohonolo Seema and replaced him with racist Luc Eymael, who has been banned by SAFA from working in the country.

Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi announced on Wednesday that the club had parted ways with Seema with the club lying third bottom with five points from their eight games.

“The club confrms that it met with former coach Seema on Wednesday, where the consencus from both parties was to part ways with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement. In the same statement, they announced the appointment of Belgian Eymael.

Eymael, however, was sacked earlier this year by Tanzanian club Young Africans FC after he refered to the club’s supporters as “monkeys”.

Following the incident in July, the South African Football Association moved to have Eymael, who had previously worked with Free State Stars, Polokwane City and Black Leopards, banned from ever working in the country again.